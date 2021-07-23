DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile
Drone carrying 5Kg IED shot down by police in Kana Chak area of Jammu

AGENCIES

Police in Jammu and Kashmir shot down an aerial object carrying an IED weighing 5 kgs in Kana Chak area of Jammu in the wee hours today .

A senior police official told MEDIA that in the wee hours today, a general information was received by Jammu Police that a drone has been spotted near International Border in Kana Chak after which a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) deployed in the area as part of Anti Drone strategy was pressed into action. The drone was spotted and police personnel shot it down.

The aerial vehicle, generally referred as drone, is tetra-copter having six wings. On five of its wings, it had five kgs IED material attached to it, which has been seized and investigation as well as physical and technical examination is going on.

The drone has been shot down around eight kilometres inside the International Border in Kana Chak. This is not the first time a drone was spotted in Jammu or near the International Borders. Since the twin blasts at Jammu airbase on June 27, several drones were spotted in the last one month on multiple locations in Jammu, raising threat of a drone attack.

