Drone cameras to be used to stop people from venturing out in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal dist.

AMN

Drone cameras are being used to prevent people unnecessarily going out of their houses in the Namakkal district, near Trichy, in Tamil Nadu. Drones have been in use in about 116 locations in the district since Thursday and steps have been enhanced to discourage loitering on the streets especially by youth.

People have also been repeatedly requested to voluntarily follow social distancing norms and avoid unnecessary loitering in the streets.

In Namkkal, as of Thursday, 214 Covid patients are undergoing treatment.

On Thursday 40 new cases had been admitted, while 19 patients had recovered and were discharged.