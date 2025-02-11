DRI busts two facilities for printing of Fake Currency Notes in Maharashtra and Haryana

AMN

The Delhi Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate had seized 203 sheets of high-quality paper with embedded security thread having inscriptions of ‘RBI’ and ‘Bharat’. The consignment had arrived from Hong Kong in on 24.01.2025 at New Courier Terminal (NCT), Delhi. Considering the economic security ramifications, the case was taken over by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on 03.02.2025 for further investigation.

In a swift follow up action, the DRI arrested two persons found to be the actual importers of such currency paper in Ghazipur District, Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru, Karnataka. The intended recipient/buyer of such paper was also apprehended by the DRI in Rajasthan on 09.02.2025, who admitted to having previously purchased currency paper from the importer for the purpose of printing fake Indian Currency Notes. Search of his residential premises in Bhiwani district, Haryana led to recovery of various incriminating evidences including a printer and partially printed fake Indian currency notes. Accordingly, the matter was handed over to the Haryana Police for further action and investigation for offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As part of the same operation, the DRI intercepted two more persons in Thane district, Maharashtra, along with various incriminating evidences such as photoshop files with different typeset of the Rs. 500 currency notes, currency paper with security thread etc. The matter was handed over to the Maharashtra Police for further action under BNS.

Both the persons in Thane and one person in Haryana, who were found to be engaged in printing FICN, have been arrested by the Maharashtra and the Haryana Police respectively. FIRs have also been registered in both cases under BNS on the basis of complaint made by DRI officers.