India Energy Week 2025: India’s solar energy capacity has increased 32 times, says PM

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, India has become the 5th largest economy over the past decade, up from the 10th position. The Prime Minister made these remarks while virtually inaugurating India Energy Week 2025 at Yashobhumi in Dwarka this morning.

Mr. Modi emphasised that the country’s solar energy generation capacity has increased 32 times. He mentioned that India is the 3rd largest solar power generating nation. The Prime Minister added that non-fossil fuel energy capacity has tripled. He said that India is the first nation to meet the goals of the agreements of the Paris G20.

Prime Minister Modi underscored that India is driving not only its own growth but also the world’s growth. He highlighted that the country’s energy sector plays a significant role in achieving this feat. Mr Modi said, today, India’s biofuel industry is ready to grow rapidly. He added that the country has 500 million metric tonnes of sustainable feedstock.

Speaking about ethanol blending, Mr. Modi said, the country is currently blending 19 percent ethanol, which has helped save Foreign Exchange, generated substantial revenue for farmers, and significantly reduced CO2 emissions. The Prime Minister stated that India is on track to achieve the 20 percent ethanol blending mandate before October 2025.

The Prime Minister highlighted that under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the country is focused on strengthening local supply chains and manufacturing. Mr. Modi underlined that the next two decades will be crucial for a developed India adding that in the next 5 years the country will cross many major milestones. He noted that many of India’s energy goals align with the 2030 deadline. He acknowledged that these goals may seem ambitious, but the progress made over the last 10 years has instilled confidence that India will achieve them.