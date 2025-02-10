Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Introduces Aircraft Objects Bill in Rajya Sabha

The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, was today introduced in the Rajya Sabha. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu introduced the bill in the upper house.

The bill aims to strengthen aircraft financing and leasing in the country. It aims to align India’s domestic laws with the Cape Town Convention and its Aircraft Protocol, international treaties designed to streamline the financing and leasing of aircraft and other movable equipment. The bill is to ensure a more secure and investor-friendly aviation sector.

Makes Air Travel Affordable for All: Minister Rammohan Naidu

Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu today said that the government is committed to building as many airports as possible across the country.

Replying to supplementaries in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the aspirations of India have changed after the coming of Narendra Modi’s tenure as the prime minister in the last 10 years, and it is witnessing more airports built in the country. He also said the establishment of the Udaan scheme has democratised the whole travel system of air travel, enabling the middle and lower classes to aspire to air travel. He said the increase in airfares is based on the demand-driven market. He also added that 120 crore rupees have been set up for the Production Linked Incentive scheme for drones.

The minister said, that under this scheme, the government has invested up to 6000 crore in the investment sector and achieved huge success on this.

Stating that the government has banned the import of drones in the country, he said the government is promoting the manufacture of indigenous drones in the country. He also highlighted that the acquisition of land for the setting up of airports has been a challenge for the government and urged the state governments to make the land available for such projects