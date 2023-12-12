इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2023 05:34:42      انڈین آواز

Dream come true for Hindus: BRS's K Kavitha ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Ahead of inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said on Sunday that this was a dream come true for crores of Hindus.

In a post on X timeline written in Telugu, she expressed her happiness for the to-be-inaugurated grand Ram Temple.

K Kavitha posted, “During the auspicious time when the idol of Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamy is installed in Ayodhya, which is a dream come true for crores of Hindus, the country welcomes it along with Telangana.”

She also shared a video of under under-construction Ram Temple along with the X post.
Meanwhile, the sanctum-sanctorum, where Lord Ram’s idol will be kept, is close to completion. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Saturday shared pictures of the nearly finished sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed.

“The sanctum sanctorum of Shri Ram Lalla is almost ready. Recently, the lighting-fitting work has also been completed. Sharing some photographs with you,” Champat Rai, whose trust is overseeing the temple construction, wrote in Hindi on X.

