DRDO successfully tested anti radiation missile, RUDRAM

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO on Friday successfully flight tested indigenously developed anti radiation missile, RUDRAM. It was successfully flight tested onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the Odisha coast. The missile was launched from SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft. It hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy.

RUDRAM is the first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force, being developed by DRDO. The missile is integrated on SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack.

The missile is a potent weapon for Indian Air Force for suppression of enemy air defence effectively from large stand-off ranges. Our correspondent reports that with this India has established indigenous capability to develop long-range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy radars and communication sites.