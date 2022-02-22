DRDO participates in ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’, organizes exhibitions in 16 cities

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is participating in ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ being held across the country on the occasion of 75th year of India’s Independence, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujayate’ is a pan-India programme to showcase science, technology, and innovation from every part of the country from 22nd February to 28th February.

The DRDO is also organizing exhibitions on the theme ‘Amrit Mahotsav Science Showcase: Roadmap to 2047’ in 16 cities throughout the country. The cities where these science and technology mega expositions are being held by DRDO include Agra, A Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Leh, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam. Participation of DRDO in the ‘Mahotsav’ is an opportunity to highlight the work being done by R&D organizations and showcasing ideas and technology efforts on the road to 2047.