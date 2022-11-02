FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2022 09:47:01      انڈین آواز

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Odisha coast

Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence, BMD interceptor AD-1 missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. The flight-test was carried out with participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.

The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft. It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and other teams associated with successful flight trial of AD-1. He termed it as a unique type of interceptor with advanced technologies available with a very few nations in the world. He exuded confidence that it will further strengthen the country’s BMD capability to the next level.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated his team on the successful trial.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Avani Prashanth to lead six-member Indian challenge at  Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship

Pattaya, (Thailand), 2 November :  Promising teenager Avani Prashanth, will spearhead six-member Ind ...

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs at Oval in Adelaide

AMN In the T20 World Cup Cricket, India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in both teams' fourth Group 2 match a ...

Sparsh Kumar & Lakshya Chahar kickstarts India’s campaign at Asian Boxing Championships with win

AMN Indian boxer Sparsh Kumar will face Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov, in the pre-quarterfinals of the As ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart