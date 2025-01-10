Dr Syed Anwar Khursheed receives Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed, a distinguished Indian physician based in Saudi Arabia, was awarded with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025 today, the highest recognition for overseas Indians by the Government of India. The award celebrates his remarkable contributions to healthcare, community welfare, and strengthening ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

With over 45 years of experience, Dr. Khursheed has served in key roles, including three decades at King Faisal Hospital and a decade at the National Guard Hospital as a Royal Protocol Physician. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played a critical role by providing essential healthcare, vaccine advocacy, and round-the-clock consultations to the Indian diaspora. His dedication to public health extends to his work with the Hajj Program, where he offered medical assistance to Indian pilgrims in Mina and Arafat for over 30 years. He was also the personal Physician to King Abdullah.

Dr. Khursheed has also made significant contributions to education and community development. He founded the International Indian School in Taif, fostering academic excellence and cultural integration for Indian expatriates. Additionally, he has been instrumental in supporting underprivileged Indians through social and philanthropic initiatives, collaborating with organizations like the Gulbarga Welfare Society and MESCO. Dr Syed is also the of Vice President, the Saudi-Indian Healthcare Forum under the patronage of the Embassy of India, Riyadh, since its inception on 8th Jan 2021.

Fluent in Arabic and deeply connected to Saudi culture, Dr. Khursheed has been a vital bridge between India and Saudi Arabia, enhancing bilateral relations in healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship. His recognition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award underscores his enduring impact on the Indian community abroad and his role in strengthening India’s global presence.