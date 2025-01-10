The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

NRI AWAAZ OTHER TOP STORIES

Dr Syed Anwar Khursheed receives Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025

Jan 10, 2025
Dr Syed Anwar Khursheed honoured with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed, a distinguished Indian physician based in Saudi Arabia, was awarded with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025 today, the highest recognition for overseas Indians by the Government of India. The award celebrates his remarkable contributions to healthcare, community welfare, and strengthening ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

With over 45 years of experience, Dr. Khursheed has served in key roles, including three decades at King Faisal Hospital and a decade at the National Guard Hospital as a Royal Protocol Physician. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played a critical role by providing essential healthcare, vaccine advocacy, and round-the-clock consultations to the Indian diaspora. His dedication to public health extends to his work with the Hajj Program, where he offered medical assistance to Indian pilgrims in Mina and Arafat for over 30 years. He was also the personal Physician to King Abdullah.

Dr. Khursheed has also made significant contributions to education and community development. He founded the International Indian School in Taif, fostering academic excellence and cultural integration for Indian expatriates. Additionally, he has been instrumental in supporting underprivileged Indians through social and philanthropic initiatives, collaborating with organizations like the Gulbarga Welfare Society and MESCO. Dr Syed is also the of Vice President, the Saudi-Indian Healthcare Forum under the patronage of the Embassy of India, Riyadh, since its inception on 8th Jan 2021.

Fluent in Arabic and deeply connected to Saudi culture, Dr. Khursheed has been a vital bridge between India and Saudi Arabia, enhancing bilateral relations in healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship. His recognition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award underscores his enduring impact on the Indian community abroad and his role in strengthening India’s global presence.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

100% delivery of govt schemes is true form of social justice & secularism: PM Modi

Jan 10, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Bihar: ED raids multiple locations linked to RJD leader Alok Kumar Mehta

Jan 10, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

President Murmu, PM Modi express grief over Tirupati stampede

Jan 9, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

 امریکہ : لاس اینجلس آگ سے 10 ہزار مکانات جل کر خاک، اموات کی تعداد 10 ہو گئی

11 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya announces bid for Canada’s next PM

10 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
NRI AWAAZ OTHER TOP STORIES

Dr Syed Anwar Khursheed receives Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025

10 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

100% delivery of govt schemes is true form of social justice & secularism: PM Modi

10 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment