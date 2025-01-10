The Indian Awaaz

100% delivery of govt schemes is true form of social justice & secularism: PM Modi

Jan 10, 2025
PM Modi says 100 percent delivery of government schemes is true form of social justice & secularism

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that he wants solutions to all problems by 2047 for a Viksit Bharat. He emphasized that there should be 100 percent delivery of government schemes, calling it the true form of social justice and secularism.

In an interview with leading entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Mr. Modi stated this. He mentioned that, as a human, he may make mistakes, but he will never make mistakes with bad intentions. The Prime Minister highlighted that to be successful in politics, one must have dedication, commitment, be a good team player, and make themselves available for the people. Mr. Modi also underlined that he believes good people should continuously enter politics, and they should do so with a mission, not just ambition. In a nearly two-hour interview, the Prime Minister discussed his life journey, education, political career, management skills, and other aspects.

