Home Minister Shah calls for concerted efforts to deal with drug menace in country

Jan 11, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls for concerted efforts by Centre & States to deal with drug menace in country

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a regional conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security in New Delhi. The conference organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is aimed at addressing the growing concern of drug trafficking and its impact on national security, with a special focus on eight states and Union Territories of northern India.

During the event, the Home Minister inaugurated the Drug Disposal fortnight and the extension of the MANAS-2 helpline to all states and Union Territories. Mr Shah also inaugurated the new office complex of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Bhopal zonal unit.

The Drug Disposal forntight drive will begin from today to 25th of this month. During this period, a total of 44 thousand seven hundred ninety two kilograms of seized narcotics worth 2 thousand four hundred eleven crore rupees in market value will be disposed of.

