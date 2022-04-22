Dozen of people killed and injured in four explosions across Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 31 people were killed, and 87 wounded, in four explosions across Afghanistan yesterday, local officials have said.

The first explosion tore through a Shia Muslim mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif. The attack on the mosque was carried out using a remotely detonated booby-trapped bag when it was packed with worshippers, according to officials.

The Islamic State group (IS) have claimed responsibility for the blasts and admitted carrying out the attacks. The group called the attack part of an ongoing global campaign to avenge the

deaths of its former leader and spokesman.

IS has also claimed responsibility for another blast yesterday which saw a vehicle blown up near a police station in Kunduz, leaving four dead and 18 injured.

There were also reports of a Taliban vehicle being hit by a roadside mine in eastern Nangarhar province, killing four Taliban members and wounding a fifth.

Though Taliban claimed they have defeated the IS, the group remains a serious security challenge to Afghanistan’s new rulers.