The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Donald Trump defends H-1B visa program for highly skilled foreign workers

Dec 29, 2024
US President-elect Donald Trump defends H-1B visa program for highly skilled foreign workers

In the United States, President-elect Donald Trump has defended the H-1B visa program that allows highly skilled foreign workers to immigrate to the US. In an interview to a news magazine, Trump said he is a believer in H-1B visas granted to thousands of foreign workers who immigrate to the US to fill specialized jobs. He said it is a great program and he has many H-1B visas on his properties.

In his first term, Trump had restricted access to foreign worker visas, and criticized the program. But during the 2024 campaign, Trump signaled openness to giving some foreign-born workers legal status if they graduated from a US university.

Economists have argued that the program allows US companies to maintain competitiveness and grow their business, creating more jobs in the US.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Warns of Decisive Response to US Missile Threats

Dec 29, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU rules requiring all new smartphones, tablets and cameras to use same C-type charger comes into force

Dec 29, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea kills 177 people

Dec 29, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने 2024 FIDE महिला विश्व रैपिड चैम्पियनशिप जीतने पर कोनेरू हम्‍पी को दी बधाई

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

दक्षिण कोरिया में एक विमान दुर्घटना में 179 यात्रियों के मारे जाने की आशंका

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

अमरीका में नव-निर्वाचित राष्‍ट्रपति डॉनल्‍ड ट्रम्‍प ने एच-1 बी वीजा कार्यक्रम का किया समर्थन

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Warns of Decisive Response to US Missile Threats

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment