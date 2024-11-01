Domestic institutional investors invest more than ₹1 lakh cr in Indian equities in October

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested more than one lakh crore rupees in Indian equities in October, marking their highest monthly purchase. This sustained DII activity came amid heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who offloaded stocks worth a total of over one lakh crore during the period.

DII investments have reached around 4.41 lakh crore rupees, driven by growing retail participation through mutual funds. Earlier, the highest recorded monthly DII inflows were registered in March this year, totalling over 56,350 crore rupees. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth 5,813.30 crore rupees on October 31, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth 3,514.59 crore rupees on the same day.