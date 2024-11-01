THE INDIAN AWAAZ

4 out of 5 major Asian indices edge lower

Nov 1, 2024

Four out of five major Asian indices edged lower today. Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 2.7 percent, South Korea’s Kospi dropped over half percent, China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.24 percent and Singapore’s Strait Times Index fell 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced over 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, major European Indices were trading in positive territory. London’s FTSE was trading over 0.7 percent up, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.7 percent, and Germany’s DAX added more than half percent, when reports last came in.

