Documentary film “Bay of Blood” directed by India’s Krishnendu Bose, premiered in Dhaka

AMN

A documentary film “Bay of Blood” on genocide in Bangladesh during 1971 War of Liberation today premiered at Liberation War Museam in Dhaka.

The Liberation War Museum organised the Bangladesh premier of the documentary, on the occasion of the 48th death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The documentary is written and directed by eminent Indian Filmmaker Krishnendu Bose.

The Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Verma was invited as special guest during the premier.

The High Commissioner also attended a special discussion meeting which was organized by India Bangladesh Friendship Society today in Dhaka to commemorate the 48th death anniversary of the Father of Nation of Bangladesh.

During the discussion, Mr. Verma noted the contribution of Bangabandhu in nation-building and liberation of Bangladesh.