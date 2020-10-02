All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
Unlock 5 new guidelines for opening up of more activities outside containment zones
Hathras girl not died but killed by system: Sonia Gandhi
Outrage over ‘forced cremation’ of UP gangrape victim
Trump & Joe Biden begin first presidential debate
02 Oct 2020

DMK wants UP CM to apologise for treatment meted out to Rahul Gandhi

DMK president M K Stalin has demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath apologise for the alleged inhumane treatment meted out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by police.

Anarchy and unruliness governed Uttar Pradesh, it appeared and not rule of law, he alleged reacting to the crimes against women there and police stopping Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid melee.

When Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka were on their way to meet a rape victim’s family they were prevented from going ahead and Uttar Pradesh police unleashed the worst kind of force against Rahul and pushed him to the ground, Stalin claimed.

Rahul was shoved by policemen which was inhumane, disrespectful, and went against human rights and democratic ethos and highly condemnable,he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should openly apologise for it, Stalin demanded in a statement.

Rahul was prevented from going ahead with his task of meeting the victim’s family, he said.

If this was the treatment meted out to Rahul, who is a Member of Parliament and a leader of a national party, what would happen to ordinary people in Uttar Pradesh, he asked.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were on Thursday detained by the Uttar Pradesh police after they were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras to meet a rape victim’s family.

A Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue.

SPORTS

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

French Open: Serena Williams exits with injured Achilles heel; Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer

AMN In French Open Tennis, an injured Achilles heel cut short Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand ...

SAI’s new logo signifies its contribution in promoting excellence in sport: Rijiju

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju launched new logo of the Sports Authority ...

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

