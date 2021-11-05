Diwali Effect: Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years

AMN / NEW DELHI

The air quality at several places in Delhi has reached the hazardous category on Friday (November 5) morning, following the festival of Diwali. The concentrations of Pollution Meter (PM) 2.5 stood at 655.07 in Janpath today morning.

As a thick blanket of smog shrouds the skies of Delhi, several people here complained of itchy throat and watery eyes.

Despite the Delhi government`s ban on firecrackers, several people were seen bursting crackers on street on the occasion of Diwali, contributing to the degradation of the air quality, amid increased contribution from farm fires.

Visuals of people bursting firecrackers surfaced from Delhi`s Barapullah flyover, Adhchini and Greater Kailash among other areas.

As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality would not improve until Sunday evening (November 7). The improvement would, however, just fluctuate in the Very Poor category.

“The overall air quality of Delhi is plunged into the upper end of very poor category…It will continue to fall now and may enter at the edge of the “very poor” to “severe” category by tonight…,” SAFAR informed.