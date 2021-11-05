Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Diwali Effect: Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years
Britain approves worlds first oral pill to treat Covid-19
Govt cuts basic duty on crude edible oil
Sameer Wankhede taken off Aryan Khan case

NCB’s Delhi unit to probe Aryan Khan case

Sought for transfer, says Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede, who was probing cruise drugs case in which Aryan Khan was arrested, to continue as Mumbai zonal director of NCB: Officials

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been removed as the investigator from the drugs on cruise case. Meanwhile, IPS officer Sanjay Singh has been appointed to investigate the case.

Sameer Wankhede, who has been at the centre of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the cruise drugs bust case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan

The drugs bust case along with five other cases, including the ones involving NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan and actor Armaan Kohli, have been transferred from Mumbai to Delhi operations unit of NCB.

Speaking on the development, Wankhede said he had earlier sought for the cases to be transferred.

Wankhede is facing an NCB vigilance probe into allegations levelled by a witness in the cruise ship case, Prabhakar Sail, of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by agency officials and independent witnesses to let off Aryan. The NCB official has, meanwhile, denied any wrong-doing.

