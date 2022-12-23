Director General BRO calls on LG Ladakh RK Mathur in New Delhi

AMN/ WEB DESK

Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, in New Delhi.

He and briefed the Lt. Governor about several projects underway in the Union Territory including the maintenance work being carried out to keep the snowclad Zojila Pass open for vehicular movement, at least for one-way traffic to ensure road connectivity during the cold weather conditions.

Zojila Pass is on the 434 km long Leh – Srinagar National Higway which is presently the only route for surface connectivity of Ladakh with rest of the country.

BRO DG informed the LG about the exploration of various new technologies for navigation and mapping by BRO. He highlighted the ongoing works in the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of tunnels.

He said the DPR for the construction of Shinku-La tunnel is underway, while in the sector of all weather connectivity within the different regions of Ladakh, the DPR for the construction of tunnels on Passes like Khardongla, Key La , Lachung La and Namika la are in final stage.

He also said an investment of 1,688 crore rupees to build 11 bridges in Ladakh is being made. He informed the LG Ladakh about the construction of nine roads and 29 bridges over the next nine months.

LG Mathur appreciated BRO for keeping the Zoji La open till late December and advised that the Korzok-Himachal Pradesh Road may be developed as an all-weather road for Ladakh.