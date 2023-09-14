Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, A Scientist working to reduce impact of earthquake

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo is among the 12 scientists who have selected for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in science and Engineering for 2022. He has been awarded for developing Disaster Resilient-Disaster Mitigation related devices which reduce impact of earthquake on buildings to a minimal level saving life and property to a great extent from the natural calamities. He is a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (UK), Institute of Engineers (India), and Indian Society of Earthquake Technology. He has received INAE Young Engineer Award, IEI Young Engineering Award, SERB Young Scientist Award and BRNS Young Scientist Research Award.

Mr. Sahu is currently a professor in the department of civil engineering at IIT Delhi. Andalib Akhter spoke to him to know more about his research and devises. Here is excerpt from the interview

Question: How important is Shanti Swarup Bhattnagar Award for you?

Answer: This honor means a lot to me. It is definitely a pleasure to have my work recognized at the national level. In the field of engineering, I have already received the Young Scientist Award from DST, Institute of Engineering and Department of Atomic Energy. It is a most honorable thing to receive. This honor will push me further in the direction of further work in the field of engineering – especially how to develop new technologies that can save wealth and lives from natural destruction.

Question: You have been selected for this honor for developing Disaster Resilient-Disaster Mitigation related devices. Tell us a little more about the devices.

Answer: Large buildings and poles suffer more damage during earthquakes. In my research, 4-5 devices have been developed to reduce this damage. Devices fitted to large buildings, new and old poles can greatly control the extent of extensive damage to buildings and pillars in the event of an earthquake. In other words, maximum damage can be prevented. I have been working on this project for a long time. I would say this is the output of my 10 to 12 years of developing devices.

Question: Have you done any experiments with the success of the devices?

Answer: Yes Experiments have been done extensively. Experiments have been done in labs as well as on buildings and pillars. Collaboration is also underway to test it in earthquake-prone areas. The results of the experiment were very encouraging. Experiments have proven that the devices can handle or reduce extensive damage in earthquake conditions. Most importantly, the high-intensity earthquakes were controlled during the experiment. It is clear from the results of the experiment that there will be minor damage in the case of a big earthquake.

Question: Have the devices started to be used in buildings and pillars?

Answer: The experiment phase is over. A patent has also been granted, but it has not yet been installed on buildings and pillars. Discussions continue as the process begins. Fabrication, production and logistics are being discussed. Very soon this technology will be transferred to the enterprise. Then everything will depend on the industry because it will be produced by the industry.

Question: Will such a technology be costly?

Answer: This technology will be cost-effective at all. Cost effective will depend on the size of the devices.