FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2020 06:00:05      انڈین آواز
Ad

Digital India should mean technology from classes to masses: Prasad

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad today said Digital India should mean technology from the classes to technology for the masses. He said, technology has become the biggest enabler for governance which is transformational in character.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration the second edition of NIC Tech Conclave-2020. Mr Prasad said, Digital India is designed to empower ordinary Indians with the power of technology and also to bridge the digital divide and bring about digital inclusion. He said, he wants India to become a big centre of data refining and asked National Informatics Centre to work towards this.

NIC has been instrumental in steering application of Information and Communications Technology at various levels in the government. This conclave will contribute immensely to the capacity building of government officers across the country and help in delivering high-quality citizen-centric services. The speakers in the conclave are experts from the IT industry who will share their expertise on various areas like Cyber Security, Hyperscale Architecture, and Design Thinking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Boxing: India clinch six medals at Nation’s Cup in Serbia

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi Asian medallist M Meena Kumari along with 3 other Indian pugilists claimed sil ...

Australian Open: Serena Williams sails into second round

Serena Williams eased through to the second round of the Australian Open today as she dispatched Anastasia Pot ...

Ishant Sharma suffers ankle injury in Ranji Trophy game

India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game in New D ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!