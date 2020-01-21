Digital India should mean technology from classes to masses: Prasad

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad today said Digital India should mean technology from the classes to technology for the masses. He said, technology has become the biggest enabler for governance which is transformational in character.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration the second edition of NIC Tech Conclave-2020. Mr Prasad said, Digital India is designed to empower ordinary Indians with the power of technology and also to bridge the digital divide and bring about digital inclusion. He said, he wants India to become a big centre of data refining and asked National Informatics Centre to work towards this.

NIC has been instrumental in steering application of Information and Communications Technology at various levels in the government. This conclave will contribute immensely to the capacity building of government officers across the country and help in delivering high-quality citizen-centric services. The speakers in the conclave are experts from the IT industry who will share their expertise on various areas like Cyber Security, Hyperscale Architecture, and Design Thinking.