इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2024 01:26:31      انڈین آواز
DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India for violation of Aircraft Rules

Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA has issued a Show Cause Notice to Air India for not complying with the Aircraft Rules,1937 after the unfortunate Mumbai Airport incident where a passenger collapsed and died due to wheelchair shortage. In its notice, DGCA has asked Air India to reply within seven days.

Airlines are mandatorily required to provide assistance to persons with disability or Persons with Reduced Mobility and ensure their seamless travel from the departure terminal of the departing airport upto the aircraft and at the end of the journey from the aircraft to the arrival terminal exit. DGCA said an advisory has also been issued to all airlines to ensure that an adequate number of wheelchairs are available for passengers who require assistance during embarking or disembarking from the aircraft during their journey. 

