Development of India incomplete without development of tribals, Dalits: President Kovind

“Lord Rama triumphed with the help of tribals, now the country needs to take the tribal community along with it on the path of development”

AMN / VARANASI

President Ramnath Kovind today said that the development of India could never be complete without the development of the people of tribal and Dalit community.

Speaking at a tribal congregation Vanvasi Samagam in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, President stressed the need of inclusive development that like he said, Lord Rama triumphed with the help of tribals, now the country needs to take the tribal community along with it on the path of development.

On the second day of his tour to Uttar Pradesh, President visited Chapki area in Babhani Block of Sonbhadra district where he graced the Vanvasi Samagam as Chief guest and inaugurated the newly constructed building of Seva Kunj Ashram.

During his address, the President said that the education institutions working among tribals are like temples. Praising the vastness and uniqueness of tribal culture, the President said that there is a need to develop the art and rich culture of tribals. He said that if given the chance and support these artists can showcase their performance in different parts of the country and even abroad.

He also praised the work being done for the tribals of the region and said that if anyone wants to understand the roots of the tribal culture he needs to visit Sonbhadra area.

Ramchandra Kharadi, National President of Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram presided the function in which Governor of the State Ananadi Ben Patel and Chief Minister of state Yogi AdityaNath were also present.

Chief Minister Yogi AdityaNath announced on the occasion that his government will open a medical college in Sonbhadra which has more than half of the tribal population of the state.

A grand welcome was given to President after reaching here at Chapki. More than 100 Tribals artists welcomed him with their traditional Karma and Shaila dance throughout the passege from Helepad to the stage. Thousands of tribals from the region attended the vanvasi samagam the Tribal congregation at Chapki area which was graced by president of India. President had played an important role in the foundation of the Ashram, when he was Member of Rajyasabha. He laid the first stone of the building of the Ashram almost 20 years back.

President also Ramnath Kovind inaugurated the two hostels VARUNODAY, ANTYODAYA and and a mess named SHABRI Bhojnalaya for students at seva Kunj aashram. The mess can provide food to more than 250 students at a time. President Ram nath kovind interacted with tribals and saw the facilities which are being provided to the students here. He performed PRAKRITI POOJAN and HAVAN with 11 representatives of Baiga Tribe.

Later the President Ramnath Kovind visited Maa Vindhyavasini Devi Temple at Mirzapur this afternoon and paid obeisance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on this occasion.