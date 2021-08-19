Deposed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani supports talks between Taliban and Hamid Karzai

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taliban met with former president Hamid Karzai and senior official Abdullah Abdullah yesterday as they seek to form a government in Afghanistan. Taliban have pledged a different sort of rule in Afghanistan from their brutal regime two decades ago. Deposed Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said from the United Arab Emirates that he supported those negotiations and is in talks to return home.

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed in anti-Taliban protests in the Afghan city of Jalalabad yesterday. More than a dozen people injured after Taliban fighters opened fire on protesters in the eastern city. Reports said, protests also broke out in some other cities. In Jalalabad, dozens of people had gathered to raise the national flag and lowered the Taliban flag.