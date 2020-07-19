Delhiites get relief from scorching heat as rain lashes Capital, NCR

AMN

Moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of Delhi-NCR bringing a respite from the scorching heat. The rains caused water-logging in various places and traffic movement was severely affected.

The weatherman has predicted more rain in the national capital and adjoining areas till Tuesday. The city has registered 86 millimeter rainfall in North Delhi and 74.8 millimeter rainfall in Safdarjung area.

A 56-year-old man reportedly died due to drowning after his vehicle was submerged in water under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi. Meanwhile, a DTC bus and two auto-rickshaws were stuck at the Minto Bridge underpass due to waterlogging.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around at 33 degree Celsius.

Monsoon had reached Delhi on 25th June, two days earlier than its usual date. The IMD has predicted normal rainfall in the national capital during the season.