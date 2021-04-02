Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
Delhi schools to remain closed till further notice as COVID-19 spreads again

Physical classes allowed for Class 9-12 only under strict SOP

The Directorate of Education (DoE) also told schools that teaching and learning activities may commence from April 1 for students through digital mode for academic session 2021-22.

AMN / New Delhi

The Delhi government has closed all schools in the national capital and said that no physical classes will be held for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders due to a continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases.

However, the students of classes 9 to 12 can be called to schools only for providing academic guidance following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and with the consent of the parents.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Education on Thursday, students of any class should not be called physically in schools for the Academic session 2021-22 till further orders.

“However, teaching-learning activities may be commenced from April 1 for the students through digital modes for the Academic Session 2021-22,” the notification read.

The notification further said that the students of classes 9 and 12 (Session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to the students for Mid Term Examination/Pre-Board Examination/ Annual Examination/Board Examinations, Practical Examinations, Project work, Internal Assessment following the Standard Operating Procedure(SoP) for COVID safety and with the consent of the parents.

The Delhi government had shut schools in March 2020 due to COVID-19-induced lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the schools were reopened in Delhi for students of Class 10 and 12 on January 18 and for Class 9 and 11 on February 5.

The national capital had on Thursday reported 2,790 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count to 6,43,686.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday to discuss the action plan to curb the increase in the COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

