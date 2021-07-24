Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony
59 killed in landslide and rain-related incidents in Maharashtra
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2021 11:08:43      انڈین آواز

Delhi Metro to run with 100% seating capacity, no standing passenger will be allowed

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Delhi Government today announced further relaxation in Covid induced restrictions with effect from Monday morning. Delhi Metro will be allowed to run with 100 percent seating capacity but no standing passenger will be allowed. Similarly , multiplexes, theaters and Cinema halls will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity.

The new relaxation has been announced in view of decline in Covid19 cases in the national capital. Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its order has said that number of people allowed at marriage functions, last rites in Delhi has been raised to 100 from Monday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Mirabai Chanu clinches first silver for India at Tokyo Olympics

SPORTS DESK India's Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has secured first medal for the country at Tokyo Olympics, w ...

TOKYO 20202: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, Deepak, Panwar in fray on Sunday Olympic Shooting action

By Harpal Singh Bedi Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal (Women’s 10M Air Pistol ) Deepak Kumar and Divyans ...

Olympics: Saurabh finishes seventh as three other Indian shooters fail to qualify

Harpal Singh Bedi Ranked World number one Saurabh Chaudhary finished a creditable seventh in the 10M Air Pi ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz