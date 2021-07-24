Delhi Metro to run with 100% seating capacity, no standing passenger will be allowed

AMN

Delhi Government today announced further relaxation in Covid induced restrictions with effect from Monday morning. Delhi Metro will be allowed to run with 100 percent seating capacity but no standing passenger will be allowed. Similarly , multiplexes, theaters and Cinema halls will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity.

The new relaxation has been announced in view of decline in Covid19 cases in the national capital. Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its order has said that number of people allowed at marriage functions, last rites in Delhi has been raised to 100 from Monday.