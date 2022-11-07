Delhi lifts ban on entry of trucks, Primary schools reopen from 9th Nov

AMN

The ban on entry of trucks into the national capital has been lifted in view of improvement in the overall air quality of the Delhi-NCR. Primary schools in the city will also reopen on Wednesday.

Briefing media today, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the ban on construction work related to highway, road, flyover, overbridge, pipeline, and power transmission have also been lifted. However, restrictions on private demolition and construction work will continue. The Minister said, 50 percent of work from home for Delhi government employees has also been revoked.

The decision has been taken as the Commission for Air Quality Management revoked Stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan in the entire National Capital Region yesterday.