Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘defamatory’ remarks

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi L-G VK Saxena has decided to take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders – Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah, among others – for making “defamatory” and false allegations against him in relation to a “scam” in 2016, when he was the Chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), officials said.

AAP leaders had alleged his involvement in the scam, where two cashiers had allegedly exchanged old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes at Khadi Bhawan sites.

AAP MLAs had on Monday entered the well of the Delhi Assembly holding placards, alleging that Saxena had “forced” KVIC employees to convert Rs 1,400 crore ‘black money’ to ‘white money’. They also held an overnight protest at the Delhi Assembly, demanding a CBI probe against him.

“It may be known that the CBI has already inquired into the case at the behest of KVIC itself and has filed the chargesheet as well. The people on the basis of whose statements these allegations are being manufactured against the L-G are the two people who have prima facie been found to be engaged in corruption at KVIC after demonetization… The LG has taken a serious view of these blatantly false, defamatory and obviously diversionary allegations made by AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them,” officials said.