FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Sep 2022 03:00:05      انڈین آواز

Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘defamatory’ remarks

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi L-G VK Saxena has decided to take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders – Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah, among others – for making “defamatory” and false allegations against him in relation to a “scam” in 2016, when he was the Chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), officials said.

AAP leaders had alleged his involvement in the scam, where two cashiers had allegedly exchanged old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes at Khadi Bhawan sites.

AAP MLAs had on Monday entered the well of the Delhi Assembly holding placards, alleging that Saxena had “forced” KVIC employees to convert Rs 1,400 crore ‘black money’ to ‘white money’. They also held an overnight protest at the Delhi Assembly, demanding a CBI probe against him.

“It may be known that the CBI has already inquired into the case at the behest of KVIC itself and has filed the chargesheet as well. The people on the basis of whose statements these allegations are being manufactured against the L-G are the two people who have prima facie been found to be engaged in corruption at KVIC after demonetization… The LG has taken a serious view of these blatantly false, defamatory and obviously diversionary allegations made by AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them,” officials said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Bajrang and Vinesh are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for World Senior Championships

SPORTS DESK Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for the World S ...

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Staff R ...

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur Staff Reporter Union Education Minister Dhar ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart