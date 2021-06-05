India extends visa validity of stranded foreign nationals
Facebook suspends Donald Trump’s account for two years
Mehul Choksi appears before Dominican court on wheelchair, remanded to hospital till June 7
Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s 5G petition, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jun 2021 05:46:14      انڈین آواز

Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s plea against 5G network, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla’s petition against ‘untested’ implementation of 5G telecom technology in India and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on all the petitioners for ‘abusing the process of law’.

Chawla’s Plea had demanded research into the possible impact of radiation from 5G waves on human beings and other living organisms. It seeks a certification from the concerned department that 5G technology is safe for humans and other living organisms, including animals and birds, not just for the time being but for the future as well.

The court stated that Juhi Chawla had circulated the link to the virtual hearing on social media and the petition had been filed as an “attempt to gain publicity”.

On Wednesday, a man interrupted the court proceedings and started singing songs from Chawla’s films. The court said that action will be taken against those who created disruption.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla has clarified that her agenda is not to ban 5G technology in India.

“There seems to be a general misconception that our present suit filed in the Delhi High Court is against 5G technology. We wish to clarify that we are not against 5G technology. However, what we seek from the government and the governing authorities is to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe for humankind and every type of living organism,” she said.

She stated that she is only asking the concerned authorities to “show me the data” so that immediate measures can be taken to protect humanity and the environment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former International Hockey Player Usman Khan passes away

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former International Hockey Player, Mr. Usman Khan ...

PM Modi speaks to Milkha Singh; inquires about his health

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Ace sprinter Milkha Singh. Mr Modi inquired about his healt ...

French Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic advance to 3rd round

rolandgarros.com In French Open Tennis, former world No.1 Roger Federer, entered the third round of French ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz