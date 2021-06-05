Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s plea against 5G network, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine

WEB DESK

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla’s petition against ‘untested’ implementation of 5G telecom technology in India and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on all the petitioners for ‘abusing the process of law’.

Chawla’s Plea had demanded research into the possible impact of radiation from 5G waves on human beings and other living organisms. It seeks a certification from the concerned department that 5G technology is safe for humans and other living organisms, including animals and birds, not just for the time being but for the future as well.

The court stated that Juhi Chawla had circulated the link to the virtual hearing on social media and the petition had been filed as an “attempt to gain publicity”.

On Wednesday, a man interrupted the court proceedings and started singing songs from Chawla’s films. The court said that action will be taken against those who created disruption.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla has clarified that her agenda is not to ban 5G technology in India.

“There seems to be a general misconception that our present suit filed in the Delhi High Court is against 5G technology. We wish to clarify that we are not against 5G technology. However, what we seek from the government and the governing authorities is to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe for humankind and every type of living organism,” she said.

She stated that she is only asking the concerned authorities to “show me the data” so that immediate measures can be taken to protect humanity and the environment.