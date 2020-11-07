Delhi govt to impose fine up to ₹1 lakh for bursting firecrackers

ONKAR SINGH / New Delhi

.The Delhi government on Friday warned that a hefty fine could be imposed on those violating the ban. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on November 5, imposed the ban from November 7-30 amid the spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases and worsening pollution levels.

On Friday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a meeting will take place on November 9 (Monday) to discuss an action plan to ensure implementation of the ban. The minister also said that those violating the ban can be fined up to Rs 1 lakh by the administration.

“We have called a meeting on Monday to discuss an action plan to ensure implementation of the ban on firecrackers,” he said. On traders facing economic loss due to the ban, he said the government’s priority was to save lives first.

The ban will also cover green crackers, said a government official. “In the wake of the rising pollution and coronavirus cases in Delhi due to the festival season, the Delhi government has decided to put a complete ban on the sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers in the city from November 7 to November 30,” the government said in a statement.