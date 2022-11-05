FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi govt closes all primary schools till air pollution level improves in national capital; implements GRAP stage 4

AMN

Delhi government has closed all primary schools in the national capital from today, November 5, till the air pollution level improves in the city. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, the city government is also considering implementing the Odd-Even scheme in the national capital if required.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas has also intensified its action to check air pollution in the national capital. As a precautionary step to avoid further deterioration of overall air quality in the NCR, the Commission on Thursday ordered the implementation of the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

Under it, entry of trucks into Delhi has been banned except for trucks carrying essential commodities, providing essential services, and all CNG and electric trucks. Besides, plying of 4-wheeler diesel Light Motor Vehicles in the National Capital and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi has also been banned, except for BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential and emergency services.

The Commission has also ordered shutting down all industries in NCR, even in areas that do not have Piped Natural Gas infrastructure but still running on fuels. However, industries including milk and dairy units and those involved in the manufacturing of life-saving medical equipment and devices, drugs, and medicines will be exempted from the restrictions.

The Commission also directed to ban of construction works in public projects including highways, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines in the region.

Delhi government and NCR state governments have been asked to decide on allowing the public, municipal, and private offices to work on 50 percent strength and the rest to work from home.

