Delhi govt allows reopening of stadium & sports complexes without spectators

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi government has allowed the reopening of stadium and sports complexes without spectators from tomorrow in the city.

In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA said the standard operating procedure, guidelines and compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour will be strictly followed while opening the stadium and sports complexes.

Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

The new order will be effective till 12th of this month.

All cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, spas, schools, colleges and educational institution will continue to remain closed till further orders.

Any Social, political, cultural, religious and other gatherings will not be allowed during this period.

According to DDMA order, no weekly market will be allowed to function on roadside.

All markets complexes and malls will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.

The Delhi Metro and public transport will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

To ensure social distancing, not more than two passengers are allowed in autos, e-rickshaws and taxis.