Delhi Excise scam: Sisodia questioned for 9 hours by CBI

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was questioned for nine hours by CBI in liquor policy case, according to media reports.

The CBI on Monday started questioning Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy being probed by it, officials said.

Sisodia arrived at the agency headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the Anti Corruption Branch, they said.

After completing the necessary formalities, he was subjected to questioning about Delhi government’s excise policy, his relations with other accused named in the FIR and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

The CBI is also questioning Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case, they said.

Before arriving at the central probe agency headquarters, Sisodia went to his party office in the morning from where he proceeded to Rajghat. A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence and joined him on the way to the CBI office.

Delhi Police made tight security arrangements and prohibitory orders have been in place around Sisodia’s residence on Mathura Road, officials said.

The CBI had registered an FIR in a special court here in August against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means, or by the exercise of personal influence.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy, which was brought out in November last year, the officials said.