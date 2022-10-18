https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2022 06:52:46      انڈین آواز

Delhi Excise scam: Sisodia questioned for 9 hours by CBI

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was questioned for nine hours by CBI in liquor policy case, according to media reports.

The CBI on Monday started questioning Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy being probed by it, officials said.

Sisodia arrived at the agency headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the Anti Corruption Branch, they said.

After completing the necessary formalities, he was subjected to questioning about Delhi government’s excise policy, his relations with other accused named in the FIR and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

The CBI is also questioning Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case, they said.

Before arriving at the central probe agency headquarters, Sisodia went to his party office in the morning from where he proceeded to Rajghat. A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence and joined him on the way to the CBI office.

Delhi Police made tight security arrangements and prohibitory orders have been in place around Sisodia’s residence on Mathura Road, officials said.

The CBI had registered an FIR in a special court here in August against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means, or by the exercise of personal influence.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy, which was brought out in November last year, the officials said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BFI appoints Irish great Bernard Dunne as director of high performance

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi,  17 October :  Irish boxing legend Bernard Dunne, who has produced Olympic and w ...

FIFA U-17 Women’s World: India to take on Brazil in final Group A game in Bhubaneswar

AMN In football, hosts India will face Brazil in their final Group A game of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World ...

Indian grandmaster Arjun defeats five time world Chess champion Magnus Carlsen

AMN On 16th October 2022, 19-year-old Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi defeated the reigning five-time Wor ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

@Powered By: Logicsart