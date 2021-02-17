Delhi court acquits Priya Ramani in MJ Akbar’s defamation case

WEB DESK
A Delhi court today acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey at Rouse Avenue District Court said, the court is of the view that Akbar’s case is not true and acquitted Ramani.
Priya Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018 while Akbar had filed a complaint against her on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him.