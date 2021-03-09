Delhi Budget 2021-22 Highlights

Vinit Wahi / NEW DELHI

A Rs 69000 crore Delhi budget for 2021-22 was presented in the Delhi Assembly here today by deputy chief minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia with the theme desh bhakti (patriotism).

The government plans to collect Rs 43000 crore tax to fund the proposed budget expenditure. In 2020-21

Budget, the government had proposed to collect Rs 44,100 crore as tax revenue. However, due to the pandemic, the collection is expected to remain way below the target.

Delhi Budget 2021 Highlights:

Around one-fourth of the Budget, or Rs 16,377 crore, has been kept aside for the education sector. The government plans to start a voluntary mentorship programmed called “Youth for Education”, where students will help other students.

The Delhi government will also start a virtual model school. “This will be like a normal school, but there will be no building. The message it will convey is one of anytime learning. The designing for this project has started,” Sisodia said.

The government will also soon inaugurate a new law university, called the Delhi Law University, Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing a new syllabus for students in nursery to Class VIII. “This work is in the last stage… We are working towards making early childhood education part of the mainstream,” said Sisodia.

Amid the pandemic, the AAP government has allocated Rs 9,934 crore to the health sector.

Covid-19 vaccination will continue to be free of cost for Delhiites in government hospitals. Sisodia allocated Rs 50 crore for the vaccination drive. “Delhi has the capability to vaccinate 45,000 people per day. This will be increased to 60,000 people soon,” he said.

Sisodia said his government would open women mohalla clinics across the city. “Many women ignore gynecological issues and other specific health issues because they don’t feel comfortable talking about it. Now, they will have a place where these can be addressed by doctors,” Sisodia said, adding that initially, 100 such clinics would open.

Sisodia allocated Rs 45 crore to install 500 flags across the city. Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, he said the government would install the Tricolour, like the one in Connaught Place, across the city so that at least one flag is visible every one to two kilometres to instill the spirit of patriotism in every mind.

He also said the government would celebrate the contribution of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar by holding programmes through the year. He allocated Rs 10 crore each for this.