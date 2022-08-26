FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla marshals out BJP MLAs

AMN

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla marshalls out BJP MLAs for entire day of special session over video recording by party legislators. Talking to media outside the Delhi assembly opposition leader Ramvir Bidhuri said We wanted a discussion on the excise policy but our request were not met. That is why we are protesting at the Gandhi Statue demanding the immediate arrest of Manish Sisodia and his removal from Cabinet. We were marshalled out because the government has no answers to our questions over the scam and loss of revenue. We wanted to know how come the liquor business increased but government revenue went down.

They called the excise policy world class but there was a scam. BJP MLAs are standing beneath Gandhi Statue at Assembly and raise slogans demanding Sisodia’s arrest and removal from cabinet. They are holding placards demanding the removal of ‘corrupt ministers Satyendar Jain’ and Sisodia.

