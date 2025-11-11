The Indian Awaaz

Delhi Air Quality Hits ‘Severe’; Govt Imposes Stage III Pollution Curbs

Nov 11, 2025

Staff Reporter

The Government of India today invoked stricter anti-pollution curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and adjoining areas, after the city’s air quality slipped into the severe category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that the decision was taken after Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) surged from 362 to 430 today, falling into the ‘severe’ category.

Under Stage III restrictions, a ban has been imposed on non-essential construction and demolition activities, as well as on stone crushers and mining operations. These measures come in addition to the curbs already in place under Stages I and II of GRAP. Schools up to Class 5 have been directed to remain closed, with classes being shifted to online mode. The CAQM has also ordered a ban on private BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles.

