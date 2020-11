AMN

National Capital Delhi has reported 7 thousand 1 hundred 78 cases in the last 24 hours. It has taken the cumulative positive cases in the city to 4 lakh 23 thousand 8 hundred 31.

The death toll in Delhi has reached 6 thousand 8 hundred 33 with 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. 6 thousand 1 hundred 21 people have recovered in the last 24 hours.