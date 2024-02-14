Defence Ministry Signs Rs 2,269 Crore Contract with BEL for 11 Shakti EW Systems for Indian Navy

WEB DESK

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems for Indian Navy.

The contract is worth more than two thousand 269 crore rupees.

The Shakti EW System is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured. It is capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implement counter measures in dense electromagnetic environment. According to the Defence Ministry, the Shakti EW System will be installed on-board capital warships of Indian Navy. The project will generate employment of two and half lakh man-days over a period of four years with participation of more than 155 industry partners including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.