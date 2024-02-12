इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2024 06:40:40      انڈین آواز
Army Chief General Manoj Pande embarks on official visit to USA

FILE PICS

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande today embarked on an official visit to the United States of America. During his four day official visit starting from tomorrow, Chief of the Army Staff will participate in high-level discussions and interact with United States Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy George, and other senior military leaders. General Pande will also visit Pentagon.

According to the Defence Ministry, this visit underscores the deepening military cooperation and strategic partnership between India and the United States. It also aimed at strengthening defence cooperation and foster stronger bonds between the armies of both nations.

During the visit, ideas will be exchanged on crucial topics such as the ‘Transformation in the Indian Army’, ‘Global Threat Perception’, ‘Transformation to Army-2030-2040’, ‘Human Resource Challengesm’ ‘Future Force Development and Modernisation’, and ‘Co-Production and Co-Development Initiatives. These discussions are aimed at sharing insights, ideas, and best practices between the two armies.

