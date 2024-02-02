इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2024 07:45:13      انڈین آواز
IAF to conduct mega exercise Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokharan Range in Jaisalmer on 17th Feb

The Indian Air Force will conduct the mega exercise Vayu Shakti 2024 at the Pokharan Range in Jaisalmer on the 17th of this month. During the exercise, the Air Force will demonstrate its air fighting and operational capabilities by focusing on interoperability and maneuvering. 


Briefing media in New Delhi, Air Marshal A P Singh said, that Vayu Shakti, 2024 will witness the participation of more than 100 aircraft, and helicopters. He said, several indigenous manufactured and designed aircraft and helicopters like Tejas, Prachand, and Dhruv will take part in the exercise. Mr. Singh said, Air to air and surface-to-air missile systems including MICA, R-73, SAMAR, and Akash will also demonstrate fire power.  

According to the Indian Air Force, 77 fighter aircraft including Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, Sukhoi 30 MKI, 41 Helicopters including MI 17, Apache and five transport aircraft including C130 and C17 will participate in the Vayu Shakti 2024. 

