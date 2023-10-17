इंडियन आवाज़     17 Oct 2023 10:34:48      انڈین آواز

Defence Ministry signs contract for construction of first Indian Coast Guard Training Ship with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

Defence Ministry signed a contract for the construction of one Training Ship for the Indian Coast Guard with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited at a cost of 310 crore rupees on Tuesday. This is the first dedicated training platform with integral helicopter capabilities.

The Ministry said, it will provide basic sea training to 70 Coast Guards and other international under-trainee officers to prepare on the multi-dimensional maritime aspects of Coast Guard life.
 
This training ship with advanced and modern high-tech surveillance and monitoring systems will provide profound and expertise to the Indian Coast Guard cadets on the challenges at sea. The Ministry said, the majority of equipment and systems will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers, including MSMEs. The project also envisages to generate significant employment over a period of three years.

