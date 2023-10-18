इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2023 11:06:48      انڈین آواز

Rajnath Singh asks Armed forces to focus on fighting skills and weapon technologies

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. He asked the Armed Forces to plan, strategize and prepare according to the changing security dynamics.

The Minister was speaking at the Army Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi today.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, Mr. Singh expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency situation. He said, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue at all levels. Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross border terrorism. He said, the synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region.

The minister stressed upon strengthening Armed Forces’ fighting skills and weapon technologies.  He appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with industries fulfilling the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharta in defence sector.  He said that modernisation of weapons for every soldier is the key focus of the government.

