Indian Navy’s Advanced Light Helicopter reaches Sri Lanka Air Force base

WEB DESK

Indian Navy’s state-of-the-art Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) reached the Sri Lanka Air Force base at Katunayake today. The helicopter will be used for the training of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) pilots and Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) ships, marking a significant step in strengthening Defence cooperation between the two countries.

The programme aims to familiarise SLAF pilots with the ALH and provide them with valuable co-pilot experience, while the training team is scheduled to conduct rigorous Deck Landing Practice on SLN ships. Notably, the previous deployment of the indigenous ALH in Sri Lanka was carried out in March 2022 which successfully enhanced SLAF pilots’ co-piloting skills during deck landings.

Aligned with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy,’ this initiative emphasises the commitment to bolster regional capacities. The training highlights the fostering of closer interoperability and streamlined execution of joint Maritime Operations.