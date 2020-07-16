Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit forward areas of J&K

WEB DESK / AMN / NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake two days visit to forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh starting tomorrow. Army Chief General M M Naravane will accompany him. During this visit, they will review the security situation in Eastern Ladakh.

Senior Defence officials including the Northern Army Commander will also accompany Mr Singh.

This will be Defence minister’s first visit to Ladakh since the faceoff with China commenced. Mr Singh is likely to visit Atal Tunnel, previously known as Rohtang Tunnel, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

This is a highway tunnel being built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway.

At 8.8 km length, the tunnel will be one of the longest road tunnels in country and is expected to reduce the distance between Manali and Keylong by about 46 kilometres. Strategically important Manali-Leh highway is used by the Army to transport essential material to the soldiers deployed in the border areas of Ladakh.

