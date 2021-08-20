FreeCurrencyRates.com

20 Aug 2021

Defence Minister approves proposal to publish relevant details of planned procurements on MoD/Services website

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal mandating the Service Headquarters to publish the relevant details on its website and Ministry of Defence within one week of receipt of approvals. The decision will help promote ‘Ease of Doing Business and increase transparency in capital acquisition process. Defence Ministry in a statement said that the details shared will be subject to sensitivities keeping the security aspect in mind.

This is an important step towards greater transparency and information symmetry. It will provide an opportunity to the additional vendors, who did not respond to the Request for Information (RFI), but wish to express interest for receipt of Request for Proposal and submission of bid. This timely visibility will enable the industry to plan technology tie-ups with Original Equipment Manufacturers initiate the process to set up production lines and augment production capacity in anticipation of the orders likely to be placed.

