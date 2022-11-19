Deepika Padukone completes 15 years in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone recently completed 15 years in the film industry and announced that she has a surprise for her fans. Now the cat is finally out of the bag. While people thought it’s a new movie announcement, Deepika has actually launched her own self-care brand now.

She wrote, “Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world. We are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday life. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you.”

Meanwhile on the work front, the actress will be seen next in ‘Pathaan’ set to release in January 2023. Director Sidharth Anand said, “Deepika Padukone is up there with the biggest of superstars in the history of Hindi cinema. And we knew we had written a role for her in the film that is not only breathtaking, but one that also justifies her superstardom.