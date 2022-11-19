FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Nov 2022 01:00:08      انڈین آواز

Deepika Padukone completes 15 years in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone recently completed 15 years in the film industry and announced that she has a surprise for her fans. Now the cat is finally out of the bag. While people thought it’s a new movie announcement, Deepika has actually launched her own self-care brand now.

She wrote, “Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world. We are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday life. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you.”

Meanwhile on the work front, the actress will be seen next in ‘Pathaan’ set to release in January 2023. Director Sidharth Anand said, “Deepika Padukone is up there with the biggest of superstars in the history of Hindi cinema. And we knew we had written a role for her in the film that is not only breathtaking, but one that also justifies her superstardom.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

